3 Florida Airports Ranked Among The 'Worst' For Holiday Travel

While the holidays are a great time for relaxation and cheer, traveling may not be as joyful. Millions of Americans may have to contend with flight delays and cancelations while trying to get to their destination. This year is set to be a standout one for travel, as well. According to the American Automobile Association, over 55 million people plan on traveling over 50 miles away from their homes just for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you're thinking about switching airports, or need to mentally prepare for potential headaches, aGamble.com revealed the worst airports for holiday travel in 2023. Researchers determined their rankings based on flight record data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation. According to the study, three Florida airports broke into the Top 10.

Orlando International Airport was the runner-up in the rankings with a delay and cancelation rate of 27.1% during the Thanksgiving season. Between the post-Thanksgiving and New Year's, that rate jumps to 50%.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International was right behind Orlando at No. 3. Tampa International ranked at No. 9, and Southwest Florida International came in the No. 11.

Chicago Midway International topped the list with more than 4 in 10 flights being canceled or delayed between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

Check out the full report on agamble.com.