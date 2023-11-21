Be A Part Of The Rolling Stones' Entourage On Their 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour

The Rolling Stones are heading out on their massive "Hackney Diamonds" Tour, and one of the band's biggest fans and a few friends will have the experience of a lifetime.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and three friends will head to one of the "Hackney Diamonds" Tour dates, where they will experience the concert like they're part of the band's entourage. They will go over to the show through the artist entrance directly from backstage via motorcade, and attend the band's private soundcheck. Then, the group will rock out to all their favorite Rolling Stones songs during the concert with four orchestra seat tickets. Finally, they're remember the experience forever by going home with four autographed set list prints.

The Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" World Tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on April 28th, 2024, and takes the band across North America, stopping in cities including Las Vegas, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago and more, before wrapping up in Santa Clara, California on July 17th. See the full list of tour dates below.

2024 "Hackney Diamonds" Tour Dates

April 28 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

May 7 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

May 23 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 30 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 3 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

June 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium