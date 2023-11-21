Be A Part Of The Rolling Stones' Entourage On Their 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour
By Taylor Fields
November 21, 2023
The Rolling Stones are heading out on their massive "Hackney Diamonds" Tour, and one of the band's biggest fans and a few friends will have the experience of a lifetime.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and three friends will head to one of the "Hackney Diamonds" Tour dates, where they will experience the concert like they're part of the band's entourage. They will go over to the show through the artist entrance directly from backstage via motorcade, and attend the band's private soundcheck. Then, the group will rock out to all their favorite Rolling Stones songs during the concert with four orchestra seat tickets. Finally, they're remember the experience forever by going home with four autographed set list prints.
The Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" World Tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on April 28th, 2024, and takes the band across North America, stopping in cities including Las Vegas, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago and more, before wrapping up in Santa Clara, California on July 17th. See the full list of tour dates below.
2024 "Hackney Diamonds" Tour Dates
April 28 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
May 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest
May 7 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
May 23 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 30 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 3 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
June 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium
June 20 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 27 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 5 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
July 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium