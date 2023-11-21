The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour

The news we've all been waiting for has finally been confirmed.

The Rolling Stones will hit the road next year as part of the 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour, extending their unrivaled legacy into its 62nd year. What started as a small performance at a club off Oxford Street in London in 1962 has evolved into six decades' worth of timeless tracks and unmatched stage presence forever imprinted on music history.

According to a press release, the rock legends are set to kick off the North American leg of their tour in April at NRG Stadium in Houston, with dates across the U.S. and Canada through July. Seamlessly uniting multiple generations of music lovers, tour attendees can expect to hear classics like "Gimme Shelter" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," in addition to "Angry," "Rolling Stone Blues," and other singles featured on the band's latest album, Hackney Diamonds, released in October 2023.

The "Start Me Up" standouts will take the stage in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, wrapping up in Santa Clara on July 17th. They will also travel to New Orleans on May 2nd for a special performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Tickets for the 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour go on sale on December 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time.