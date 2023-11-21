The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour
By Logan DeLoye
November 21, 2023
The news we've all been waiting for has finally been confirmed.
The Rolling Stones will hit the road next year as part of the 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour, extending their unrivaled legacy into its 62nd year. What started as a small performance at a club off Oxford Street in London in 1962 has evolved into six decades' worth of timeless tracks and unmatched stage presence forever imprinted on music history.
According to a press release, the rock legends are set to kick off the North American leg of their tour in April at NRG Stadium in Houston, with dates across the U.S. and Canada through July. Seamlessly uniting multiple generations of music lovers, tour attendees can expect to hear classics like "Gimme Shelter" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," in addition to "Angry," "Rolling Stone Blues," and other singles featured on the band's latest album, Hackney Diamonds, released in October 2023.
The "Start Me Up" standouts will take the stage in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, wrapping up in Santa Clara on July 17th. They will also travel to New Orleans on May 2nd for a special performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Tickets for the 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour go on sale on December 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The last few years have been filled with highs and lows for the world-renowned group with the tragic passing of longtime bandmate Charlie Watts in 2021, the conclusion of a European tour in 2022, and the release of Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, in 2023. Their latest project was such a hit that album single "Angry" was recently nominated for a Grammy.
After over half a century on the road, Mick Jagger, 80, Keith Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76, have no plans to retire.
In a recent interview, Richards revealed that, despite his age, he hasn't even thought about slowing down because he "loves it" and plans to "see the Rolling Stones through." In fact, according to Jagger, The Rolling Stones could tour until the end of time!
The frontman spoke with The Wall Street Journal in September 2023 regarding the possibility of a future post-humous hologram tour similar to that of ABBA's Voyage.
“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour. The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing." While the icon neither confirmed nor denied a post-humous hologram tour, it is certainly not out of the question for The Rolling Stones.
Presale tickets for the upcoming tour can be accessed through the band's website.
To pair with the exciting announcement, iHeartRadio is giving four Rolling Stones super fans the opportunity of a lifetime. Per the new contest, one winner and three friends will receive orchestra seat tickets to a 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour date with backstage passes to attend the band's private sound check. And that's not all! The winners will be granted four autographed set list prints to commemorate their experience.
To qualify for a chance to be a part of The Rolling Stones entourage for a night, download and listen to the free iHeartRadio app.