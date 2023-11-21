Former All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard Announces Surprise Decision On NFL Future

Leonard was selected by the Colts at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former South Carolina State standout made an immediate impact, earning his first of three First-team All-Pro selections, his first of four Pro Bowl selections and winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, having led the league with a career-best 163 total tackles (111 solo).

Leonard was limited to just one start and three appearances last season due to a back veterbral disc bulge and admitted that he contemplated retirement prior to the 2023 NFL season.

"Not being able to do a calf raise, just feeling pain every morning when you wake up, can't bend, can't lift, can't twist, so you have them thoughts," Leonard said via NFL.com. "But you just have to make sure you continue to fight through all the bad things that you're going through, and truly just focus on the wins, the small wins, the small gains every day, and that's what's getting me through it.

"...It's been hard, very emotional, a lot of stress, going through a lot of pain and unknown, and just a lot of mixed emotions, not knowing if I'd ever be back, if I would ever run the same, play the same, if I would feel no pain. And luckily, I just kind of kept my head down and just followed the plan and trusted the process, and put all the faith in the big man upstairs, and luckily I'm here just enjoying and embracing every moment."