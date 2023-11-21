Georgia Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in Georgia is Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. This popular Atlanta eatery opened by brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox in 2007 serves up incredible Texas-style barbecue in the heart of the Peach State. Some notable menu items include smoked wings, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked chicken, spare ribs and jalapeño cheddar sausage, to name just a few. Fox Bros. has several locations around ATL. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in Georgia:

"As the name suggests, two Texan brothers run Fox Bros Bar-B-Q in northeast Atlanta. They serve plenty of pork, but since they are from Texas, beef is the star. You can even get a huge beef rib that was named one of Atlanta's iconic dishes by Eater in 2015."

See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer. Curious about other eateries worth visiting in Georgia? Check out our previous coverage about the three eateries named among the best BBQ joints in the South, which also included a nod to Fox Bros.