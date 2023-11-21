Gucci Mane Drops New 'Cold' Collaboration With B.G. & Mike Will Made-It

"All these lil' slick posts, say that s**t to me in the streets," B.G. raps. "Smashed all my old beef, smashed out my old teeth, One by one I'm coming to collect from everybody that owe me/Real killers, they know me, real street n***as mold me/Better be able to see your hands you ever try to approach me."



The song comes nearly a year after Gucci offered B.G. a $1 million-dollar record deal upon his release from prison. In a now-deleted social post, Gucci extended the offer to the former Hot Boyz rapper following Birdman's update that B.G. would be home "in a few weeks."



“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend,” Gucci wrote. “Got so much love and respect for you as a man and artist. Get at me, I got a milli for you! [I] wanna sign [you] to 1017!”



Following B.G.'s release back in September, Birdman clarified that the "Bling Bling" rapper will be releasing music under Cash Money Records. He recently released his single "Get Back" and teamed up with Boosie Badazz for "Back With My Dawg."



Watch the video for "Cold" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE