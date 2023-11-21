"These movie projects like Fast & Furious and doing a lot of things like the 'Karma’s World' project that's on Netflix," he explained. "You know, doing other art forms where I’m creative, where I'm putting my heart into that, I want to make sure that I leave a legacy on this earth. So it was just taking a step back and getting hungry again, living some life. 'Cause when you put out music, in order for it to be organic and real, you gotta talk about what goes on in your life. So if I had like nine consistent albums, sometimes you gotta take a step back and live some life so that you have a lot more to talk about and that's what I was doing."



In recent years, Ludacris, born Christopher Bridges, has branched out beyond his role as "Tej Parker" in the well-known film saga. He's starred in other films like John Henry with Terry Crews and End of the Road with Queen Latifah. He also appears in Disney+'s new Christmas movie Dashing Through the Snow with Lil Rel Howery.



Luda first revealed his plans to return to music earlier this year during an interview with Tamron Hall. After discussing his tour run with Janet Jackson, the "Roll Out" rapper said he hopes to release his 10th studio album by next year.

