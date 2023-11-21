North Carolina Great-Grandmother 'Trembling' After $250,000 Lottery Win

A great-grandmother in North Carolina is celebrating a massive lottery win after scoring her lucky scratch-off ticket landed her a $250,000 prize.

Rosa Yearby, of West End, recently purchased a 20X The Cash ticket from the Nic's Pic Kwik on North Walnut Street in Pinebluff to try her luck in the hopes of winning big. Which she did, discovering she hit it big with the six-figure win while still in the store's parking lot. Wanting to make sure she actually won the prize, she went back inside, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I went back in and showed it to the ladies," she recalled. "They were just as excited as I was."

Yearby, who is a great-grandmother to 13, of course wanted to share to exciting news with her big family. However, with the excitement and adrenaline after winning such a prize, that can often be easier said than done.

"I was so excited, I was just trembling," she said. "I really was. I almost couldn't think of my kids' numbers. My son said, 'you need to get that ticket home.'"

Yearby claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (November 20), taking home $178,126 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, she plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and renovate her home.