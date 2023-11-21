Ohio Destination Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World In 2024

A popular destination in Ohio was recognized as one of the best places in the world to travel in 2024. Travel + Leisure released its list of the 50 best places to travel next year, breaking down the destinations into categories like cultural immersion, beach vibes, big-city thrills and adventurous travelers.

Cleveland, which was also recently named the "most underrated" city to visit in Ohio, is among the best places in the world to travel, with the site specifically calling out the destination for being a great place for "big-city thrills" as the city is expected to host several notable events throughout the year.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The year ahead has the Land set to shine, thank to national and international events, world-class cultural expansions, and the rebirth of historic hotels. It all starts in April, when the NCAA Women's Final Four comes to the state-of-the-art Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and a total solar eclipse sweeps over the city on April 8, 2024. Cleveland will see even more action when the Pan-American Masters Games crisscross the city July 12-21. And in November, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was held in Brooklyn in 2023, will return home.

"Meanwhile, many institutions are in the midst of revitalization. The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is nearing completion of its multi-year $150-million expansion, with updated exhibits and new public spaces in University Circle. Karamu House, the nation's oldest Black producing theater, will debut a new restaurant, outdoor stage, and an additional venue in the Fairfax neighborhood. The city's oldest hotel will reopen in 2024 after extensive renovations as a Marriott Autograph Collection called Hotel Cleveland. Also coming is the Fidelity Hotel, a new boutique property with a speakeasy that's slated to launch in a landmark building downtown.

"There's a development along the Cuyhoga River and Lake Erie, too, where paved hiking and biking trails are livening up a waterfront that has, for many decades, been underutilized."

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to see more of the best places to travel in the new year.