You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated city to visit in Ohio is Cleveland. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do" in the city, Prevention suggests going on a bike ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Massively underrated Cleveland is home to some of the most impressive arts and culture the U.S. has to offer, including (but not limited to) the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There's also a beautiful botanical garden, several sports teams, and an amusement park offering endless fun, making this an ideal place to take a vacation with the whole family."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.