Ohio Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State
By Sarah Tate
November 21, 2023
Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.
According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in Ohio is Eli's BBQ. This Cincinnati eatery has grown from its humble 2011 beginnings of sandwiches served on Fountain Square into an extremely popular spot to find incredible dishes like hickory smoked ribs and wings, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, Southern cole slaw and jalapeño cornbread, to name a few.
Eli's BBQ has two locations around Cincinnati, one in Riverside and another in Findlay Market.
Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in Ohio:
"Patrons rave about this modest joint's pulled pork and baked beans in particular. For a particularly appetizing twist, customers at Eli's BBQ can choose to make their side dishes 'dirty' by topping them with pork cracklings. Talk about a treat!"
See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer. Curious about other eateries worth visiting in Ohio? Check out our previous coverage about which restaurant serves Ohio's best "bucket-list" barbecue.