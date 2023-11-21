Ohio Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in Ohio is Eli's BBQ. This Cincinnati eatery has grown from its humble 2011 beginnings of sandwiches served on Fountain Square into an extremely popular spot to find incredible dishes like hickory smoked ribs and wings, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, Southern cole slaw and jalapeño cornbread, to name a few.

Eli's BBQ has two locations around Cincinnati, one in Riverside and another in Findlay Market.