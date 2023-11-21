The Incredible Other Use For Those Spring Door Stops
By Dave Basner
November 21, 2023
Door stops are a great way to keep doorknobs from damaging walls when a door opens. They easily screw into the floorboard and are so subtle that many people don't even notice them. However, the ones made from spring are a bit more noticeable if you have a pet that plays with them or you happen to bump against it, causing a loud "boing" sound. However, they actually have another function - aside from stopping doors, being a pet toy, and making funny noises. A video shared on TikTok explains the hidden use, and it is blowing people's minds.
In the clip, a person opening a door steps on the stop and releases it while it is under the door, which holds the door in place. It's captioned, "From doorstopper to doorkeeper."
@artful_odds
From doorstopper to door keeper. #lifehack #fyp #viralvideo♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Commenters were amazed, writing things like, "How am I learning this today?" and, "I've learned more from TikTok than any school that I've been to." Others, though, were disappointed since it didn't work for them. One asked, " You guys can fit your whole foot under your door?" and another stated, "I mean I have one but it's a hard one and not bendy like that whatsoever. I'll just break the baseboard if I did that."
One warning if you do try to use the doorstopper life hack - just make sure that the knob won't hit the wall.