The Incredible Other Use For Those Spring Door Stops

Door stops are a great way to keep doorknobs from damaging walls when a door opens. They easily screw into the floorboard and are so subtle that many people don't even notice them. However, the ones made from spring are a bit more noticeable if you have a pet that plays with them or you happen to bump against it, causing a loud "boing" sound. However, they actually have another function - aside from stopping doors, being a pet toy, and making funny noises. A video shared on TikTok explains the hidden use, and it is blowing people's minds.

In the clip, a person opening a door steps on the stop and releases it while it is under the door, which holds the door in place. It's captioned, "From doorstopper to doorkeeper."