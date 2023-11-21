Usher Breaks Down Into Tears During Speech At Aaron Spears' Funeral

"I couldn't let him know how I felt about him enough, but I hope that he saw it everytime I picked up a pair of sticks, and I went to drum and he meant that much to me and he will continue to mean that much to me as a friend... as an amazing force," he continued. "I will always love Aaron Spears and I will always have him in my mind no matter when I'm playing, where I'm playing. I'll always hear his rolls."



Usher also shared some of his favorite memories with Spears before he thanked his music director Valdez Brantley for introducing them. In closing, he left the crowd with one of his cherished moments with Spears. He shared how much the beloved drummer would inspire and encourage him even on nights they weren't performing together.



"He would say man you gonna be alright," Usher added. "He would say tonight is going to be the most incredible night ever!"



The news of Spears' death was shared by his wife on October 30. He was only 47. No cause of death has been confirmed yet. Still, artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and others paid tribute to him.