Video Shows 'Possessed' Airline Passenger Freaking Out On Frontier Flight

A chaotic video shared online shows a woman, described by another passenger as being "possessed," having a hysterical meltdown and climbing over seats during a Frontier Airlines flight.

The video, which was shared on Reddit Saturday (November 18), shows a woman screaming in agony while crew members attempt to detain her.

“Stop pulling on my arm,” the woman yelled during her expletive-filled rant.

The clip then shows a man exchanging words with a flight crew member, which leads to the woman attempting to break away and climb over rows of seats.

“Stop blocking me,” the woman screams in the face of another crew member after hurdling.