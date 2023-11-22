Alicia Keys Debuts Her New Song 'Lifeline' Inspired By 'The Color Purple'

The song comes one week before the digital re-release of her iconic album The Diary of Alicia Keys. Keys plans to drop The Diary of Alicia Keys 20 via Legacy Records just one day before the 20th anniversary of her second studio LP. The album will include her recent track "Golden Child," which was a previously unreleased song from her personal vault. To celebrate the epic milestone, the New York native will perform the album in its entirety during a show at Webster Hall in her hometown. If you can't make it to the show, you'll be able to livestream it via the Veeps app.



"My special one night only show on December 1st just got even better!!!" Keys wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. "Celebrate The Diary Of Alicia Keys 20 with ME, live from NYC streaming directly to YOU, wherever you are in the world!!!! Get access now on @Veeps it’s going to be magical ✨💜 I can’t wait to vibe out with u!"



Listen to "Lifeline" below and catch The Color Purple in theaters December 25. Listen to Alicia Keys' new song below.