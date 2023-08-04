Halle Bailey Flexes Vocal Skills On First Solo Single 'Angel'

Halle Bailey, who's now going by just Halle, has launched her solo career! On Friday, August 4th, the singer shared her very first solo single and she did not disappoint. "Angel" sees Halle rightfully hyping herself up and hitting some seriously impressive high notes during the chorus.

"Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair/ Took a little sunkiss just to look like this/ God-sent, you're an angel," Halle sings on the empowering and cinematic track. "I'm a big deal, I gеt sick and tired of holdin' it in/ Rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin/ I'm more than a girl, won't let the troubles of the world/ Come weigh me down."

