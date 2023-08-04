Halle Bailey Flexes Vocal Skills On First Solo Single 'Angel'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2023
Halle Bailey, who's now going by just Halle, has launched her solo career! On Friday, August 4th, the singer shared her very first solo single and she did not disappoint. "Angel" sees Halle rightfully hyping herself up and hitting some seriously impressive high notes during the chorus.
"Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair/ Took a little sunkiss just to look like this/ God-sent, you're an angel," Halle sings on the empowering and cinematic track. "I'm a big deal, I gеt sick and tired of holdin' it in/ Rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin/ I'm more than a girl, won't let the troubles of the world/ Come weigh me down."
Earlier this week, Bailey shared a teaser to social media that featured a montage of herself growing up; from home video footage to early Chloe x Halle performances and recent footage from her time as a Disney star. Bailey's sister Chloe Bailey, who has been releasing solo music under the name Chlöe, took to the comments to support her. "I cannot WAIT. my angel ALWAYS," she wrote in the comments section.
After releasing their sophomore studio album Ungoldy Hour to much acclaim in 2020, the two sisters decided to pursue projects on their own. In a 2022 interview, Halle admitted that she was nervous to venture out on her own. In December, fans will be able to see her in a new version of the beloved classic The Color Purple. “I was so nervous to do something on my own,” Halle shared about her foray into acting. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it without her.’ I’m so used to her being there and giving me that final push.” She also spoke about the solo music she'll soon be releasing and revealed that Chlöe's solo music has served as inspiration. “My first love is music,” she said. “That’s where I feel my most free — but it’s really been a beautiful experience with acting as well.” She continued, “Seeing how Chlöe’s navigated stepping out on her own is so inspiring to me. I’m so grateful for that example."