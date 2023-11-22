Explosion Hits Niagara Falls Bridge, Bomb Threat At Another

UPDATE: New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack."

A huge "vehicle explosion" was reported on the Rainbow Bridge between the United States and Canadian borders at Niagara Falls on Wednesday (November 22), WIVB reports.

The vehicle was driving toward Canada from the U.S. side of the bridge when the driver sped up, hit something, and went airborne. It cleared a fence and crashed into a structure before exploding.

The two occupants of the vehicle were killed. A border patrol agent suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The FBI Buffalo Field Office officially termed the incident as an explosion shortly after it took place.

Audio from an unconfirmed police radio scanner stated that a "vehicle drove into Rainbow Bridge that caused an explosion and that there is a separate bomb threat at the Peace Bridge currently," according to the Mirror. The bridge is located less than a mile from the natural wonder Niagara Falls waterfalls and connects the American and Canadian cities bearing the same name.

The Rainbow Bridge, as well as the nearby Peace, Lewiston-Queenston, and Whirlpool bridges, were all closed in both directions following the incident, Peace Bridge general manager Ron Reinas announced via WIVB.