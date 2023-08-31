911 Calls For Fatal Explosion At NFL Player's House Released
By Jason Hall
August 31, 2023
Several 911 calls made in relation to the explosion at the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley that resulted in the death of his father, Robert, were obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (August 31).
Multiple callers told dispatchers that the explosion "sounded like a bomb" in the Mooresville neighborhood on August 22. One caller said the explosion woke them up and rattled the doors and windows of their home.
"I'm telling you, it went off. You could feel it. Then it rippled all through. It sounded like thunder coming through," the caller said.
Another person urged dispatchers to send first responders quickly, claiming that they "thought somebody was actually kicking my door in" at the time.
On Tuesday (August 29, the Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office announced that the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak with an unknown point of origin. Investigators said they were able to make the determination, however, had been prevented from investigating the cause and origin of the explosion due to the instability of the house's remaining structure.
Robert Farley, 61, was identified as the casualty in the massive explosion at the multi-million dollar home on August 22. Caleb Farley had previously lost his mother following a lengthy battle with breast cancer in January 2018.
“My father was a stand-up guy. He raised me to be a stand-up guy.” @titans cornerback Caleb Farley reflects on his father’s legacy. Latest: https://t.co/4xWuuDVoHa pic.twitter.com/hRJYGEOPbt— Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 22, 2023
"I was really emotional earlier," Caleb Farley told reporters at the property via WCNC. "I've kind of leveled off a little bit. It's just been a hectic roller coaster of a ride. Not only today, just for me the last five years."
Caleb Farley, who was placed on the Titans' active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, was not at the home at the time of the explosion, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to the Tennessean during the initial repot.
“The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss,” Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release sent to USA TODAY at the time.
BEFORE & AFTER: A Mooresville home collapsed around midnight. We’ve been on scene all morning working to learn what caused this home to collapse and if anyone was inside. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1Ioqhoesbl— Almiya White (@AlmiyaWhiteTV) August 22, 2023
First responders received a report of an explosion and house collapse and arrived at the scene at around midnight local time. Farley purchased the four-bedroom, four-bathroom for $2.05 million in 2022, according to property records obtained by the Tennessean.
Farley was selected by the Titans at No. 22 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech standout appeared in nine games and made one start in 2022.