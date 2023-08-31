911 Calls For Fatal Explosion At NFL Player's House Released

Several 911 calls made in relation to the explosion at the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley that resulted in the death of his father, Robert, were obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (August 31).

Multiple callers told dispatchers that the explosion "sounded like a bomb" in the Mooresville neighborhood on August 22. One caller said the explosion woke them up and rattled the doors and windows of their home.

"I'm telling you, it went off. You could feel it. Then it rippled all through. It sounded like thunder coming through," the caller said.

Another person urged dispatchers to send first responders quickly, claiming that they "thought somebody was actually kicking my door in" at the time.