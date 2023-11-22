Hilarious Viral Adoption Post For Texas Shelter Dog Leads To A Forever Home

A Texan shelter dog found a new forever home following a wildly popular Humane Society post.

Describing the memorable canine Eddie as a "feisty character," the Humane Society of Wichita County didn't mince words, dubbing him an "a**hole" last Thursday. The post humorously claimed Eddie, a 17-pound boy, despised other dogs and could outmatch a Rottweiler. It playfully speculated that Eddie, if human, would boast a Bronx accent and hold his own in a bar brawl.

The plea urged potential adopters to step up, stating, "If you think you are man enough to adopt him, please be our guest. We want Eddie out of here because he scares our big dogs."

Shared over 70,000 times on Facebook, the post swiftly garnered attention.

Linda Brooks, inspired by the viral plea, traveled from Cleburne to Wichita Falls to adopt Eddie for her daughter Taryn. In less than eight hours, the Humane Society shared a heartwarming photo of Eddie with Taryn. Despite the initial candid portrayal of Eddie, the Brooks family attests to the canine's charm.

They've even launched a Facebook page to promote pet adoption from shelters, amassing thousands of followers.

For Eddie, life in his new home with the Brooks family is nothing short of great, as they happily navigate the world according to Eddie's wishes.