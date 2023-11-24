NBA Player Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Minor; Probe Launched

The National Basketball Association is investigating allegations of Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, league spokesman Mike Bass announced on Friday (November 24) via the Athletic's Shams Charania.

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Charania wrote on his X account.

Giddey, 21, of Melbourne, Australia, broke his silence during Friday's practice when asked about posts shared on social media Wednesday (November 22) accusing him of an inappropriate relationship with a potentially underage girl.