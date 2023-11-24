NBA Player Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Minor; Probe Launched
By Jason Hall
November 24, 2023
The National Basketball Association is investigating allegations of Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, league spokesman Mike Bass announced on Friday (November 24) via the Athletic's Shams Charania.
"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Charania wrote on his X account.
Giddey, 21, of Melbourne, Australia, broke his silence during Friday's practice when asked about posts shared on social media Wednesday (November 22) accusing him of an inappropriate relationship with a potentially underage girl.
“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said via USA TODAY Sports.
“I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey added when asked about the accusations again.
Giddey was selected by the Thunder at No. 6 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and has been a key factor in the franchise's successful rebuild, averaging 12.3 points, points, 4.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game for Oklahoma City, which currently ranks second in the Western Conference through its first 15 games of the 2023-24 NBA season.