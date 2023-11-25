Thanks to Momentsintime.com, a prominent autograph dealer, a remarkable opportunity for music enthusiasts has been unveiled.

For the first time ever, the innovative company has listed two exclusive pieces of memorabilia from two of the most iconic rappers in hip hop history, those being Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Each of these individualized items comes with a hefty price tag of $225,000. However, in return, such a large buy promises its new owners significant street credibility.

The Tupac memorabilia is comprised of fingerprint documents from his 1995 arrest under his birth name, Lesane Parish Crooks. It is in related to a nine-month sentence for the sexual assault of a fan named Ayanna Jackson.

On the other hand, The Notorious B.I.G.'s contribution to history lies in his arrest fingerprint documents. What is notable is that these are the first-ever available item featuring his signature under his real name, Christopher Wallace. This arrest occurred during the '95 season, involving charges of robbery and aggravated assault in Pennsylvania, although the robbery charges were eventually dismissed.

While the felonies associated with these artifacts are not endorsed, longtime rap enthusiasts seeking collectibles rich in historical significance now have the opportunity to engage in a unique form of cultural appreciation.