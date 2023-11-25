Paris Hilton Shares Festive TikTok Following Arrival Of Second Child

Pop culture icon Paris Hilton is getting ready for a joyous Christmas with her now family of four.

Sharing her excitement on TikTok, Hilton expressed anticipation for the festive season with her two children.

In a heartwarming video from her son Phoenix's first Thanksgiving, Hilton showcased a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, engaging the 10-month-old in the holiday spirit. Phoenix, born via surrogate in late 2022, is the first child for Hilton and her husband Carter Reum.

As they celebrated Thanksgiving, the couple surprised their followers by announcing the arrival of their second child, a daughter named London. Named after a city just as Paris is, followers couldn’t help but sense a theme. Like mother, like daughter!

Hilton shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for her baby girl.

The couple's joy is evident as they fulfill Hilton's dream of having a daughter. London's arrival adds to the Hilton-Reum family's happiness, with both children eagerly welcomed into the holiday festivities.

Phoenix, curious about his new sister, has been actively engaging with helping the family's newest member settle in at home.

The Hilton-Reum family is now a family of seven grandchildren in total, creating a festive atmosphere filled with love and excitement for the holiday season.