Kim Kardashian fulfilled her Christmas wish by attending Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! concert with her daughters North and Chicago.

The reality star, 43, shared moments from the Hollywood Bowl show on her Instagram Story on November 17, capturing Carey's legendary performance on the iconic Los Angeles stage.

In the social media clips, Kim sang along word-for-word to Carey's festive tunes. The holiday concert became a family affair as Kim brought along daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and the trio sported matching black fur coats, with Kim and Chicago seated one row ahead of North and a friend.

The Kardashian matriarch extended the festive celebration to nieces Dream, daughter of Kim's brother, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna and True, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, who coordinated in leopard-print fur coats.

Expressing her joy, Kim exclaimed, "I'm having a time!!!"

The Carey concert marks the beginning of Kim's holiday season festivities, known for her elaborate Christmas celebrations, including matching pajamas, morning serenades and the annual Christmas Eve bash.

The latter, once hosted by Kris Jenner, has been taken over by Kim and her sisters, emphasizing the importance of a joyful mix of friends and family for a memorable celebration.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner clan resumed their Christmas celebrations in 2021 and 2022 at Kourtney Kardashian's house.