André's album outsold Nas' Magic 3 album, Lil Wayne's solo effort Tha Fix Before Tha VI and EST Gee's Mad LP. His LP also did better than Ice Spice, Westside Gunn, French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, Real Boston Richey and others, who all dropped projects this year.



The 8-track album is the first solo project André 3000 has released since he delivered his two track EP Look Ma No Hands in 2018. Since then, 3 Stacks hasn't released any music himself, but he has been spotted playing his flute in random locations across the world. Ahead of the album, André shared why he didn't make a rap album for his debut LP.



“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers," André explained. "I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time... Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that."

