Dave Grohl Needed 'No Cursing' Sign During Foo Fighters' Abu Dhabi Show

Dave Grohl is known for his foul mouth, and the United Arab Emeritus is known for criminalizing curse words (dropping an f-bomb in public is punishable by up to a year in prison), so when the Foo Fighters played the Grand Prix after-race concert in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, the frontman made extra sure he didn't land himself in jail by printing out a "NO CURSING" sign he kept on stage and eventually taped to his mic stand.

Grohl was quite proud of himself for censoring himself. “I think that’s the first time ever!” he exclaimed during the show. He also quipped that Taylor Hawkins “would have loved this.”

He also dedicated "Everlong" to the late drummer. “I had a dream about him last night that he was bald with a pony tail,” Grohl revealed. “I swear to god, I really did. I dream about him three times a week, but last night’s was good, because he had no hair and a pony tail.”

Grohl thankfully won't have to worry about censoring himself when the Foos hit the road on their North American tour next year. Watch Foo Fighters perform "Everlong" below and see the full list of tour dates here.