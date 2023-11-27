A slew of Atlanta legends were in the building to rep their set in honor of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. The game began with T.I. walking out with the team while performing his classic "Bring Em Out." As the players walked out, numerous rappers greeted the team on the field while wearing Falcons jerseys with the number "50" on it. The announcer also shouted out each Atlanta artist that was in attendance including DJ Toomp, Rich Homie Quan, EARTHGANG, Big Boi, Jazze Pha, Rasheeda and more.



The tribute in Atlanta was part of several Hip Hop 50 celebrations that have been happening throughout the year. Following the massive performance at the Grammy Awards in February, numerous legendary MC's have paid homage to the birth of Hip-Hop on various occasions from the BET Awards to the iconic Hip Hop 50 show at Yankee Stadium in New York City.



Check out more scenes from the Hip Hop 50 at the Atlanta Falcons game below.