Ludacris Descends From The Rooftop During Hip Hop 50 Show At Falcons Game
By Tony M. Centeno
November 27, 2023
Ludacris shocked everyone at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when he dropped down from the sky during his rare performance.
On Sunday, November 27, the veteran MC rappelled down from the roof of the stadium after the third quarter at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game. Luda descended from the rooftop while performing his smash hit "Move B***h." The entire stadium sang along with him as his slowly made his way to the field. The rapper-actor defied gravity as part of the Atlanta Falcons' major Hip Hop 50 celebration. Before Ludacris dropped down, Quavo took over the rooftop and performed his song "Who Wit Me" off his Rocket Power album.
A slew of Atlanta legends were in the building to rep their set in honor of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. The game began with T.I. walking out with the team while performing his classic "Bring Em Out." As the players walked out, numerous rappers greeted the team on the field while wearing Falcons jerseys with the number "50" on it. The announcer also shouted out each Atlanta artist that was in attendance including DJ Toomp, Rich Homie Quan, EARTHGANG, Big Boi, Jazze Pha, Rasheeda and more.
The tribute in Atlanta was part of several Hip Hop 50 celebrations that have been happening throughout the year. Following the massive performance at the Grammy Awards in February, numerous legendary MC's have paid homage to the birth of Hip-Hop on various occasions from the BET Awards to the iconic Hip Hop 50 show at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
Check out more scenes from the Hip Hop 50 at the Atlanta Falcons game below.