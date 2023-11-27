Metallica Announce Show Where No Other Large Metal Act Has Ever Played

Metallica's not done playing live this year, and their final show is going to be historic. On Monday (November 27), the band announced they were headlining the three-day Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on its opening night, December 14. The set will make Metallica the first large metal act to perform publicly in the country.

“We’re not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit," the band wrote on Facebook. "We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we’ll be the first hard rock band to ever play at MDLBeast’s Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

See their announcement below.