Metallica Announce Show Where No Other Large Metal Act Has Ever Played

By Katrina Nattress

November 28, 2023

Pantera & Metallica In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ
Photo: Getty Images North America

Metallica's not done playing live this year, and their final show is going to be historic. On Monday (November 27), the band announced they were headlining the three-day Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on its opening night, December 14. The set will make Metallica the first large metal act to perform publicly in the country.

“We’re not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit," the band wrote on Facebook. "We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we’ll be the first hard rock band to ever play at MDLBeast’s Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

See their announcement below.

Posted by Metallica on Monday, November 27, 2023

Metallica's M72 tour will continue next year with a European tour followed by another North American leg. Check out the North American tour dates below.

Metallica 2024 North American Tour Dates

August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Metallica
