Metallica Announce Show Where No Other Large Metal Act Has Ever Played
By Katrina Nattress
November 28, 2023
Metallica's not done playing live this year, and their final show is going to be historic. On Monday (November 27), the band announced they were headlining the three-day Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on its opening night, December 14. The set will make Metallica the first large metal act to perform publicly in the country.
“We’re not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit," the band wrote on Facebook. "We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we’ll be the first hard rock band to ever play at MDLBeast’s Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”
See their announcement below.
Metallica's M72 tour will continue next year with a European tour followed by another North American leg. Check out the North American tour dates below.
Metallica 2024 North American Tour Dates
August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol