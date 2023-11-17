Watch Metallica's Kirk Hammett Throw Guitar, Yell After Falling On Stage
By Katrina Nattress
November 18, 2023
Kirk Hammett was not happy after taking a tumble on stage during the final night of Metallica's M72 tour. Fan-shot footage captured the moment when the guitarist tripped and fell. He popped back up seconds later and seemed to be doing fine physically; however, he was clearly upset about the incident because he immediately threw his guitar at his guitar tech and was seen screaming obscenities as he stormed off stage.
The accident happened during the end of "Moth Into Flame" and Hammett ended up returning to the stage for the next song, "Fight Fire With Fire."
See it all go down below.
Metallica's M72 tour was full of surprises, from Jason Mamoa moshing with fellow fans to a dog sneaking out of her house to catch the show. James Hetfield also went viral during Power Trip, but not because of his band's set. The frontman was filmed rocking out in the front row during Judas Priest's set.
“I just kind of realized that we’re down in the very front, looking up. You got Rob Halford riding out on a motorcycle, and there’s fans behind us, looking at us. They’re watching us enjoy that. How cool!" he said after the footage went viral. "I guess that’s pretty cool, you know, but we’re fans at the end of the day. We wanted to be in the mix and see it. So it’s been a fantastic weekend.”