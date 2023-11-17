Watch Metallica's Kirk Hammett Throw Guitar, Yell After Falling On Stage

Kirk Hammett was not happy after taking a tumble on stage during the final night of Metallica's M72 tour. Fan-shot footage captured the moment when the guitarist tripped and fell. He popped back up seconds later and seemed to be doing fine physically; however, he was clearly upset about the incident because he immediately threw his guitar at his guitar tech and was seen screaming obscenities as he stormed off stage.

The accident happened during the end of "Moth Into Flame" and Hammett ended up returning to the stage for the next song, "Fight Fire With Fire."

See it all go down below.