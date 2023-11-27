Popular Restaurant Crowned Colorado's Best Brunch Spot

Brunch holds a special place in people's hearts for many reasons, from waking up a little too late to those who crave breakfast dishes past the morning hours. Speaking of those dishes, diners get to enjoy the best of both lunch and breakfast during this special time of the day. Hearty eggs and bacon platters, fluffy pancakes, mimosas, stacked sandwiches, and a distinct mix of savory and sweet often make up the brunch menu. And that's not including unique takes on classic dishes and beloved offerings.

For all the brunch enjoyers out there, Taste of Home released a list of every state's best brunch spot. According to the website, Denver Biscuit Company was named Colorado's best place for brunch!

"This Denver spot has appeared on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and other Food Network shows. It took Drew Shader and his team six months to perfect the biscuits, so brunch here won’t disappoint," writers wrote about the establishment. Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can also look forward to their iconic biscuit sandwiches, as well as shrimp and grits, pot pie, french toast, strawberry shortcake, and much more.