Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In The State

Nothing screams Southern more than chicken and waffles. A perfect dish combining both savory and sweet, many breakfast or brunch restaurants outside the South feature this comfort food on their menus. There are even joints where they add their own flair to the juicy, crispy fried chicken and fluffy waffles.

If you're craving this dish, LoveFood has something for you. The website rounded up the best chicken and waffles in every state, from classic recipes to ones "with unexpected and exciting flavors added to the mix."

According to writers, Yardbird serves Florida's most delicious chicken and waffles! Here's why:

"One of the hottest spots in Miami Beach, James Beard–nominated Yardbird serves up a menu of classic American comfort food but it's the chicken and waffles that comes highly recommended. The fried chicken uses a family recipe passed down through generations, which sees the poultry marinated for 27 hours to achieve its perfect flavor. It's then served with honey hot sauce, chilled spiced watermelon, sharp Cheddar waffles, and bourbon maple syrup – perfection."