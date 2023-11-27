Upscale Restaurant Crowned Florida's Best Brunch Spot

Brunch holds a special place in people's hearts for many reasons, from waking up a little too late to those who crave breakfast dishes past the morning hours. Speaking of those dishes, diners get to enjoy the best of both lunch and breakfast during this special time of the day. Hearty eggs and bacon platters, fluffy pancakes, mimosas, stacked sandwiches, and a distinct mix of savory and sweet often make up the brunch menu. And that's not including unique takes on classic dishes and beloved offerings.

For all the brunch enjoyers out there, Taste of Home released a list of every state's best brunch spot. According to the website, S3 was named Florida's best place for brunch!

"Short for 'Sun, Surf and Sand,' S3 serves up some scrumptious brunch. Indulge your sweet tooth with S3’s bacon-toffee monkey bread, which is served hazelnut fluff gelato," writers wrote about the establishment. Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can also look forward to french toast, sushi, huevos rancheroes tostadas, steak, omelets, and much more.

You can find S3 at 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

