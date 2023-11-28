Busta Rhymes Aims To 'Build' With Charlamagne Tha God Following Past Issues

"You gon' pull your ass up, Charlamagne, and we gon' get into this building session," Busta continued. "I’ma make sure that we are both available when you get back so we can do our building session, Charlamagne…and you travel back safely, king."



For the unfamiliar, Busta Rhymes and Charlamagne had plenty of tension over the years following a verbal altercation they got into back in 2012. During an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the radio host told Gillie and Wallo that he and Busta almost got into a fight after Charlamagne gave the veteran rapper "Donkey of the Day" because of his "Otis" freestyle with the late DMX.



"I put Busta in the freezer ’cause Busta had did a freestyle over the ‘Otis’ beat,” Charlamagne explained. “And the crazy s**t is, the s**t is actually hard, but I was just being an a**hole. So it was Busta Rhymes and DMX — God bless the dead — on the ‘Otis’ beat, but I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for no reason. It really was for no reason.”



It seems like Busta is ready to move on from their drama. Watch Busta Rhymes' entire interview on The Breakfast Club below.