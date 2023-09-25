Drake Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God: 'You Really Obsessed With Me'

Drake appeared to be reacting to Charlamagne's recent criticism about the depleting hype over the Canadian rapper's latest single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA. During an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schultz, the multihyphenate host claimed that "nobody cared" when Drake dropped the record.



"Drake put out a song on Friday and nobody cared," Charlamagne began. "The Drake and SZA record. It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday. I'm in the group chat and I'm like 'Damn Drake put out this record Friday and people are just getting to the lyrics on Monday.' That's not Drake-like."



Charlamagne also said that people were "looking for something a little bit more harder, a little bit more aggressive" since his album is called For All The Dogs. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.