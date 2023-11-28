Controversial Ex-Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino Returning To Program

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino is reportedly returning to the program as the team's next offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday (November 28).

Petrino, 62, who was fired amid accusations that he unfairly hired his mistress and intentionally mislead his boss about their relationship following a motorcycle accident the two were involved in in 2012, had reportedly "indicated" in the recruiting space that he's in the mix for an SEC coordinator job" amid reports that the Razorbacks were vetting hiring him, according to Thamel.

Petrino, who spent the past season working as an offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, led the Razorbacks to a 34-17 (17-15 SEC) record during his four seasons in Fayetteville from 2008-11. The 62-year-old is regarded as a top offensive-minded coach, but has had numerous tenures end in controversy at both the collegiate and NFL levels.