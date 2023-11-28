Daryl Hall's Reason For Restraining Order Against John Oates Revealed

Daryl Hall obtained a restraining order against John Oates on November 9th amid an ongoing "private" legal battle between the beloved Grammy-nominated duo. According to a complaint obtained by People, Hall was granted a "temporary" restraining order against Oates to "stop Oates’ alleged plans to sell his share of a joint business venture to a third party." Hall deemed this action necessary as selling these shares would violate a business agreement reached by the pair in 2021.

The restraining order and lawsuit (filed against Oates and The John W. Oates TISA Trust on November 16th) all stem from a limited liability partnership titled Whole Oats Enterprises LLP (WOE), owned by both musicians. Everything seemed copasetic between the duo until the beginning of this month when Oates attempted to transfer Hall's "right, title and interest" in Whole Oats Enterprises to Primary Wave Music without consulting him.

Upon discovering Oates' intent, Hall obtained a restraining order and filed a lawsuit to prevent "imminent irreparable harm." People mentioned that no arbitrator was chosen as part of the lawsuit, leaving Hall unable to close Oate's transaction unless he obtained a restraining order.

Little else is known of the dispute as Hall's attorney explained that the matter was a "private dispute" that is "not a matter of legitimate public interest, although the parties are well known." There have been a few less-than-private legal battles between the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in the past about disagreements regarding defamation, and an apparent band power struggle.

In 2006, Hall sued Oates for not showing up at a concert in Delaware, to which Oates replied by suing Hall. Oates sued Hall again in 2018 for attempting to fire him from the band. The last time the "Sara Smile" standouts performed live together was in 2022, half a century after Hall & Oates were first introduced to the world. Last year, Hall told The Los Angeles Times that he had "no plans to work with Oates" in the future. In an interview with Bill Maher, the musician shared that, though their stage name is Hall & Oates, the pair have always been separate.

A court hearing is set for November 30th to extend Hall's restraining order against Oates.