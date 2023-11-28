Fat Joe Shares The Real Meaning Behind His Infamous Nickname
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2023
Fat Joe has once again cleared up all the misconceptions behind one his most well-known nicknames.
On Monday, November 27, the New York-born rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and reiterated the story of how he really got his moniker "Joey Crack." Contrary to popular belief, Joe said girls from his neighborhood gave him the name because the crack of his rear end would show every time he stood up.
"They call me Joey crack cause the crack of my ass show whenever i stand up girls in my hood gave me the name 😂 it was never because the drug crack God is great."
This isn't the first time Joe has explained the meaning behind his popular alias. He first told Angie Martinez the origin story back in 2019 for her "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" show. He brought up the story again during his conversation with MC Lyte in 2021. Last year, he gave a little bit more context behind the moniker during his appearance on A&E's "Origins of Hip-Hop." He claimed that the name was the result of being bullied as a kid.
“Since two-years-old, he’s fat Joey forever,” Joe said. “When I was in junior high they would bully me every day. You know, I’m not gonna lie, it’s scary looking out the classroom window knowing that there’s 20 guys waiting to beat my ass. They never fought me fair. They would always jump me.”
“I went home and I cried for so many hours," he continued. "I had a black hoodie on, black jeans and black Timberland chukkas. I’m tying my chukkas over and over again and I was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k I swear to God, giving it to everybody. That was the birth of Joey Crack.”
Watch him explain the meaning behind "Joe Crack" below.