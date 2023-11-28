Fat Joe Shares The Real Meaning Behind His Infamous Nickname

This isn't the first time Joe has explained the meaning behind his popular alias. He first told Angie Martinez the origin story back in 2019 for her "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" show. He brought up the story again during his conversation with MC Lyte in 2021. Last year, he gave a little bit more context behind the moniker during his appearance on A&E's "Origins of Hip-Hop." He claimed that the name was the result of being bullied as a kid.



“Since two-years-old, he’s fat Joey forever,” Joe said. “When I was in junior high they would bully me every day. You know, I’m not gonna lie, it’s scary looking out the classroom window knowing that there’s 20 guys waiting to beat my ass. They never fought me fair. They would always jump me.”



“I went home and I cried for so many hours," he continued. "I had a black hoodie on, black jeans and black Timberland chukkas. I’m tying my chukkas over and over again and I was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k I swear to God, giving it to everybody. That was the birth of Joey Crack.”



Watch him explain the meaning behind "Joe Crack" below.