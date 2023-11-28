Seasons change, and when they do, so do temperatures. Sometimes these changes can be drastic, and, in rare occasions, fatal.

Stacker has revealed the most extreme temperatures in the history of every state:

“As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee to identify the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state and Puerto Rico. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.”

Continue reading for details on the the most extreme weather ever in Arizona:

"- All-time highest temperature: 128 F (Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature:

-40 F (Hawley Lake on Jan. 7, 1971)- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.4 inches (Workman Creek on Sept. 4, 1970)- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Alpine on Feb. 25, 1987)

On the far western border of Arizona, Lake Havasu City saw the highest temperature in state history on June 29, 1994. But seven years earlier, the state's largest snowfall was recorded on the extreme eastern side of Arizona."