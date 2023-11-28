Seasons change, and when they do, so do temperatures. Sometimes these changes can be drastic, and, in rare occasions, fatal.

Stacker has revealed the most extreme temperatures in the history of every state:

“As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee to identify the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state and Puerto Rico. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.”

Continue reading for details on the the most extreme weather ever in Texas:

"- All-time highest temperature: 120 F (Seymour on Aug. 12, 1936, and Monahans on June 28, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -23 F (Seminole on Feb. 8, 1933, and Tulia 6NE on Feb. 12, 1899)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 42 inches (Alvin on July 25, 1979)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Hillsboro on Dec. 20, 1929)

The sweltering heat wave of 1936 that spiked a record temperature on Seymour claimed the lives of 5,000 people across the U.S. but didn't receive widespread coverage by leading newspapers at the time. The temperature hit 120 again 58 years later, 300 miles southwest of Seymour."