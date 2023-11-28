Pentagon Official Overseeing Schools Arrested In Human-Trafficking Sting

A senior Pentagon official who oversaw federally operated schools was among the arrests made in a Georgia human-trafficking sting recently.

Stephen Hovanic, 64, a former chief of staff for the Americas division of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), was charged with pandering -- a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia -- and among the 26 individuals arrested last week, FOX 5 Atlanta.

Authorities accused Hovanic, whose LinkedIn page states that he's held the chief of staff position since 2010, of soliciting sex in a motel room with an undercover agent.

Hovanic claimed he was at the motel to get a massage, however, video footage obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta shows him interacting with the undercover agent and placing his sunglasses next to a pack of condoms that deputies had staged in the room.