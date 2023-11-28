The Kid LAROI has some profound thoughts about his musical evolution and a common critique successful musicians encounter: fans missing their "old" sound. During his iHeartRadio LIVE show which aired on Tuesday, November 28th, the Australian rapper/singer joined iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright and his fans to talk about his debut studio album THE FIRST TIME.

In between musical performances, which fans were able to watch in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds, Wright asked the Kid LAROI about fans who miss his old sound. "That sucks because I can't do that anymore. Even if I wanted to...," he explained, "...I can't make the music I was making when I was 16." However, he went on to admit he's had the same feelings "with other people's music."