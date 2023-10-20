The Kid LAROI Is 'TOO MUCH' On New Song With Jung Kook & Central Cee

The release also came with a highly stylized music video that features all three artists. The video was directed by Ramez Silyan and features the stars on different covers of "TOO MUCH" magazine and "ponders love under the microscope of fame and celebrity obsession."

"TOO MUCH" marks the Kid LAROI's fourth single from his forthcoming studio album The First Time. Previously released singles include, "Love Again," "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)," and "Where Does Your Spirit Go?"

Earlier this year, the singer/rapper took to Instagram to share a personal message with fans ahead of the album's announcement. "I’m sorry I’ve been a bit silent. Been going through a lot recently," he wrote. "I’m good but I’ve just needed space to focus on processing my feelings & work. Here to let you know that a lot of videos have been shot these past couple weeks, I shot the album cover & I’m working with the label to get you a date. I also added more songs to the record. It’s done though. I love you. Thanks for staying with me. 🤍"

The First Time is expected to drop in November.