Travis Scott Brings Out Quavo, Halts Lover's Quarrel During Miami Tour Stop
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2023
Travis Scott put on a show that fans won't forget.
On Monday night, November 27, the Houston native brought his "Circus Maximus Tour" to the Kaseya Center in Miami. During the show, Scott noticed that a couple in the audience had been arguing throughout his time on stage. He actually stopped the show in the middle of "God's Country" and addressed the couple directly. He told the couple that whatever they were arguing about was small at that time and encouraged them to hug it out. The woman took a minute to give in but after Scott asked her several times, she finally got up and hugged her man.
Travis Scott stops couple from fighting during Circus Maximus Tour— UTOPIA (@Jackboyflame98) November 28, 2023
Travis told them whatever they were fighting about was small, and as long as they were under his watch... they were going to have big fun!!
ALWAYS SPREAD LOVE 🤎
pic.twitter.com/MxZa75BsbL
Scott also made one lucky fan's night when he allowed the young boy to join him on an oversized stage prop that ascended into the sky while he performed "I Know?" Midway through his set, Scott brought out his special guest Quavo. The Migos rapper came out to the tune of his hit "HOTEL LOBBY" and followed up with "Turn Yo Clic Up." Future was also in the building during the show. Although he didn't come out with Quavo, the screens showed the Grammy award-winning rapper walking around backstage with Scott during the final song of the night "Telekinesis."
Travis Scott has been on the road for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus" since October. The tour is expected to end next month in Toronto. Check out more scenes from his tour stop in Miami below.