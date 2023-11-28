Scott also made one lucky fan's night when he allowed the young boy to join him on an oversized stage prop that ascended into the sky while he performed "I Know?" Midway through his set, Scott brought out his special guest Quavo. The Migos rapper came out to the tune of his hit "HOTEL LOBBY" and followed up with "Turn Yo Clic Up." Future was also in the building during the show. Although he didn't come out with Quavo, the screens showed the Grammy award-winning rapper walking around backstage with Scott during the final song of the night "Telekinesis."



Travis Scott has been on the road for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus" since October. The tour is expected to end next month in Toronto. Check out more scenes from his tour stop in Miami below.