Travis Scott Announces Dates For His 'Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 8, 2023

Travis Scott
Photo: Getty Images

After giving fans a preview of what's to come, Travis Scott has officially announced the plans for his upcoming tour.

On Tuesday, August 8, La Flame shared the dates for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus." The tour will hit up stadiums and arenas in 24 cities around the U.S. and Canada. Scott will kick things off September 25 at the United Center in Chicago and will continue to other major cities like Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston and more until it concludes in Miami on November 27. It's Scott's first official tour in four years.

The tour was announced after Scott gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at his show in Rome and his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. During both shows, Scott performed on a unique stage filled with faux craters and rocky cliffs. At his show inside The Colosseum, Scott brought out Kanye West to perform his songs "Praise God" and "Can't Me Tell Nothin'." You never know who else Scott will bring out during his upcoming tour.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m on Live Nation. Check out the full list of dates below.

Travis Scott's "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus" 2023 Tour Dates:

Sept. 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Oct. 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Nov. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 9 – Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Nov. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

