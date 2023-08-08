Travis Scott Announces Dates For His 'Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 8, 2023
After giving fans a preview of what's to come, Travis Scott has officially announced the plans for his upcoming tour.
On Tuesday, August 8, La Flame shared the dates for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus." The tour will hit up stadiums and arenas in 24 cities around the U.S. and Canada. Scott will kick things off September 25 at the United Center in Chicago and will continue to other major cities like Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston and more until it concludes in Miami on November 27. It's Scott's first official tour in four years.
The tour was announced after Scott gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at his show in Rome and his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. During both shows, Scott performed on a unique stage filled with faux craters and rocky cliffs. At his show inside The Colosseum, Scott brought out Kanye West to perform his songs "Praise God" and "Can't Me Tell Nothin'." You never know who else Scott will bring out during his upcoming tour.
Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m on Live Nation. Check out the full list of dates below.
Travis Scott's "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus" 2023 Tour Dates:
Sept. 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Oct. 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Oct. 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Oct. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Oct. 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Nov. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Nov. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 9 – Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Nov. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center