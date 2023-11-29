Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $335 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Friday (December 1) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $335 million drawing Tuesday (November 28) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $355 million ($164.0 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 27-37-42-59-61

GOLD BALL: 11

MEGAPLIER: 3x

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after one player in Ohio won the $350 million drawing on October 6. The jackpot had previously reset twice after one player in New York won the $483 million drawing on April 14 and one player in Massachusetts won the $20 million drawing on April 18.

In January, the jackpot reset four times, which included one player in Maine winning the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14, one player in New York winning the following $20 million drawing on January 17, one player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 24 and another player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 31. The January 14 Mega Millions drawing was the second-highest in the game's history and offered the fourth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com. The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark five times in its existence.

In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11. The drawing was the second-largest in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.