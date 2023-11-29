Mom Kicked Off Sex-Ed Panel Amid Prostitution Convictions, Escort Work

A Texas mother was kicked off a school district sex education panel after officials discovered she was a twice convicted prostitute who still advertised herself on multiple escort websites, FOX 4 News reports.

Ashley Ketcherside, 38, who was convicted for prostitution in 2012 and 2016 in Fort Worth, advertised herself online as "true girl next door" Lola Brea while serving on the School Health Advisory Council for the Godley Independent School District.

“We had no idea what was going on in her personal life. She was always very friendly and personable,” said Godley ISD School Board trustee Kayla Lain via FOX 4 News.

The School Health Advisory Council is required by state law to recommend varying education protocols to students, which includes “appropriate grade levels and curriculum for instruction regarding […] sex trafficking.” Ketcherside was also reported to have led a "local cheerleading group" and volunteered on several district panels, which included the Family and Community Engagement Committee, Parent Teacher Organization and Godley Athletic Booster Club since moving into the Goldey ISD this academic year, having since been kicked off each group.