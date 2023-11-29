Sauce Walka Challenges J. Cole To Go 'Bar 4 Bar' With Him

“I’m from the streets with no knowledge, kid’s dyin’ wit’ books in they hand, ain’t no college," Sauce raps. "N***as slimin’ out they best friends they thought was solid, for less than a wallet/They feminizing our kings, rappers wearin’ nail polish just to make theyselves risin'/I thought you was a man, I thought you was a leader in this world against the Klan/I guess you just another monkey wit’ a switch in yo’ hand, let me hand you a banana, so you can kill yo’ best friend.”



It's not clear exactly why Sauce is targeting Cole, but it seems like he's not playing any games heading into 2024. In his IG caption, he appears to allude to what he's got coming up in the new year.



"Tell @realcoleworld I wanna go bar 4 bar‼️" he wrote. "NO MORE GAMES‼️ I played all 2023 and gave everyone they fair chance to take my spot 🤦🏾‍♂️ NOW IM GOIN #ULTRAINSTINCT MODE 🔥🦅🔥 RAP GOD 2023-2024 watch 👀"



"Sanchie P's Maybach" is Sauce's first solo offering since he dropped his album Dat Boy Den back in August. The project has 18 tracks including collaborations with BIG30, Peezy, Money Man, Freeway and more.



Watch Sauce Walka's new video below.