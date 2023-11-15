The video then switches up from both artists playing in a championship ping pong tournament to them competing in an intense chess match. Cole raps his verse while they recreate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic chess photo from last year's Louis Vuitton campaign. From there, they weigh in for a lyrical boxing match and recreate their lyric about the Spider-Man meme.



After they shoot a couple of hoops together, Drake links up with all his dogs before he hits the roof of the Scotiabank Arena for a grand-scale concert. He even busts out Michael Jackson's infamous move while rocking a white glove right before he raps about beating the King of Pop's historic chart record.

