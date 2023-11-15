Drake & J. Cole Bring Epic Verses To Life In 'First Person Shooter' Video
By Tony M. Centeno
November 15, 2023
Drake and J. Cole fuel the debates over who's the greatest of all time by bringing the slickest bars from their latest collaboration to life.
On Wednesday, November 15, Drizzy and Cole released the official visuals for "First Person Shooter" off Drake's For All The Dogs album. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the video begins with a cameo from Brian Baumgartner aka "Kevin Malone" who plays video games while he oversees the office. After Baumgartner talks about his team of dummies working in their cubicles, we see the OVO Sound and Dreamville founders compete in a game of ping pong while their respective teams cheered them on.
iconic cameo… pic.twitter.com/aHJgYdv1xH— Stefan Breskin (@stefanbreskin) November 15, 2023
The video then switches up from both artists playing in a championship ping pong tournament to them competing in an intense chess match. Cole raps his verse while they recreate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic chess photo from last year's Louis Vuitton campaign. From there, they weigh in for a lyrical boxing match and recreate their lyric about the Spider-Man meme.
After they shoot a couple of hoops together, Drake links up with all his dogs before he hits the roof of the Scotiabank Arena for a grand-scale concert. He even busts out Michael Jackson's infamous move while rocking a white glove right before he raps about beating the King of Pop's historic chart record.
Drake and J. Cole recreate the pointing Spiderman meme as well as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic chess picture in the new “First Person Shooter” video. pic.twitter.com/fbz0HBUbdr— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 15, 2023
The video comes just days after Drake announced his plans to hit the road again for his "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" featuring J. Cole. The duo will stage a stage in some major cities while The Boy hits up other cities. Some of the dates are the rescheduled times from his "It's All A Blur Tour," which ran from June until October.
Watch the "First Person Shooter" video below.