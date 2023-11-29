On Wednesday, Yelp released its highly anticipated list of the best new restaurants of 2023:

"Who doesn’t love snagging a rezzie at a trendy, recently opened restaurant? Yelp’s inaugural list of the year’s Best New Restaurants makes it easy to find the latest hot spots at home or on the road!

You can always count on Yelpers to sniff out the hottest newcomers on the American dining scene. And to kick off “Year on Yelp,” our community rated and reviewed 25 must-try newbies—from a Michelin-starred gastronomic experience in Los Angeles to a steak-and-sushi spot in Oklahoma City and a Korean BBQ joint in Charleston.

To celebrate the rising stars of the culinary world—and a 15% growth in new business openings each month this year (compared to 2022)—we’ve compiled a list of the Best New Restaurants of 2023. It’s a mouthwatering trip around America that highlights some of your favorite places and their most popular dishes."

Landing on a desirable ranking at number 14 is Money Cat in Houston, representing the state of Texas:

"This laid-back restaurant features modern Japanese fare, including Honey Vanilla Milk Buns (served hot with cultured compound butter and smoked trout roe), Chutoro Toast (burnt honey cream cheese and cured bluefin on squid-ink milk bread), and sweet and savory Katsu Sando (fried-chicken sandwich with Japanese tartar sauce and tamari caramel)."