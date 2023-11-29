The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Illinois

Are you someone who prefers to be surrounded by snow year-round, or do you seek out warm weather climates? Regardless of your preference, sometimes Mother Nature throws a curve ball and the weather is simply too hot or too cold. While a solid sunny and 75, or a light dusting of sparking snow on rooftops sounds ideal, this isn't always the hand we are dealt.

On various occasions throughout history, Illinois' climate has reached historic highs and dipped to historic lows. On two occasions in particular, the weather was so intense that it was recorded as the highest and lowest-ever temperature in the history of the state.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the highest temperature ever recorded in Illinois was 117 degrees Fahrenheit in July 1954. This temperature was recorded in East St. Louis. The lowest temperature ever recorded was -38 degrees Fahrenheit in January 2019. This temperature was recorded in Mt. Carroll.

Here's what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state:

"Stacker consulted 2021 data from NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee to identify the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state and Puerto Rico. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall."

For a continued list of the most extreme temperatures recorded across America visit stacker.com.