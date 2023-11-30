Boosie Badazz Says He Was Sued Twice In The Same Week

"Why the hell are you suing me?" he continued. "I didn't provide security. I wasn't part of the video. I was just coming to the video to do my part and leave."



The shooting claimed the life of 22-year-old Kyree Corley and left four others injured. His other lawsuit comes from the melee that unfolded during his set at the "Legends of the Streetz Tour" inside the State Farm in Atlanta back in 2021. Boosie was barely five minutes into his set when a fight broke out onstage behind him. Eventually he stopped the show and reportedly jumped into the brawl. Boosie was removed from the lineup because of the violent incident.



"They got another dude suing me for the State Farm thing," Boosie said. "They say he was just a bystander there."



His new lawsuits comes as his legal battle between Rod Wave is heating up. Earlier this week, Boosie confirmed that he's moving forward with his lawsuit against Rod Wave. He claimed that the Florida native didn't pay up for sampling one of his songs. See what he had to say below.